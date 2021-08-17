most-fire-damaged-areas-get-power-back

Electricity has been restored to most areas affected by the large fires earlier this month, electricity distribution network operator DEDDIE announced on Monday.

In northern Evia, almost 100% of households now have electricity, either through the grid or through generators.

Further south, in the municipality of Limni, 98% of households have got electricity. The exceptions are some individual households and three small villages.

All water pumps are also operating without a hitch.

In the Attica region, more than 99% of households have electricity.

In the Peloponnese, 100% of households near Ancient Olympia have electricity, but to the east, in the area of Gortynia, problems continue; DEDDIE announced that it is trying to restore the medium- and low-voltage grid to provide electricity to 14 villages; the company said that it will achieve partial restoration by Wednesday night.

In eastern Mani, three villages already have electricity and the power could be restored in a further three by Tuesday night.