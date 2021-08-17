ECONOMY

Most fire-damaged areas get power back

Electricity has been restored to most areas affected by the large fires earlier this month, electricity distribution network operator DEDDIE announced on Monday.

In northern Evia, almost 100% of households now have electricity, either through the grid or through generators.

Further south, in the municipality of Limni, 98% of households have got electricity. The exceptions are some individual households and three small villages.

All water pumps are also operating without a hitch.

In the Attica region, more than 99% of households have electricity.

In the Peloponnese, 100% of households near Ancient Olympia have electricity, but to the east, in the area of Gortynia, problems continue; DEDDIE announced that it is trying to restore the medium- and low-voltage grid to provide electricity to 14 villages; the company said that it will achieve partial restoration by Wednesday night.

In eastern Mani, three villages already have electricity and the power could be restored in a further three by Tuesday night.

