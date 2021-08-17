ECONOMY

Stock market trades within narrow band

The Athens Stock Exchange barely gained at all yesterday, amid low turnover.

The ATHEX general index close 0.11% higher, at 899.88 points, having moved within a narrow band of 6.48 points throughout the session.

Turnover was €41.67 million on 26,809,338 traded shares. 

Of the 121 stocks traded, 42 headed higher, 57 declined and 22 ended unchanged.

Blue chips rose 0.23% and mid-caps slid 0.64%

The biggest gainers among blue chips were Aegean Airlines (1.73%), Eurobank (1.27%) betting company OPAP (1.22%) and property developer Lamda Development (1.18%). 

Those that gave up the most were construction group Ellaktor (2.56%), metals processing industries Viohalco and Elvalhalcor (2.18% and 1.88%) and National Bank (1.48%).

