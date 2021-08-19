foreign-ministry-guide-to-doing-business-with-israel

The “Business Guide to Israel in 2021” by the Office of Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Greek Embassy in Tel Aviv, published, in Greek, on the Foreign Ministry website (agora.mfa.gr), points to seven Israeli economic sectors of interest to Greek businesses.

Those are: industrial research, innovation and cybersecurity; agriculture; water technologies and environment protection; tourism; transport and shipping; pharmaceuticals; and construction.

Specifically, the report says Israel is a global leader in industrial research and cybersecurity and can provide considerable help in know-how and joint sectors.

In agriculture, joint ventures benefiting from Israeli know-how in production and development can result in considerable added value.

Given Israel’s know-how in water technologies, the office recommends joint desalinization ventures on Greek islands.

There is plenty of room for expanding cooperation in transport and shipping and also in co-production of pharmaceuticals, since production costs in Greece are lower than Israel’s.

For Greek exporters, foods, wines and distilled spirits and cosmetics offer good prospects. And Greek startups can seek seed money in Israel.