Athens index drops slightly on quiet day

The Athens Stock Exchange closed slightly lower Wednesday, with a low turnover and the index fluctuating within a very narrow band.

The ATHEX general index ended 0.14% lower at 898.58 points, with an intraday low of 896.59 (-0.37%) and a high of 902.26 (+0.25%).

Turnover was €31.99 million on 14,208,202 shares traded. 

Of the 130 traded stocks, 43 gained, 68 declined and 19 were unchanged.

Blue chips slid 0.28% but mid-caps were up 0.45%.

The biggest blue chip gainers were construction group Ellaktor (4.28%), Aegean Airlines (2.64%) and refiner Hellenic Petroleum (1.97%). On the opposite end, Alpha Bank declined 1.44%.

