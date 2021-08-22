ECONOMY

Save our pensions

save-our-pensions

An estimated 4,500 recipients of spousal pensions of deceased public sector employees must provide evidence, by August 31, that they do not receive any salaries or pensions from any other source, in order to continue receiving 70% of the deceased spouse’s pension.

In case they do not provide evidence, pensions will automatically be cut in half a month later.

While the public sector employees have received a warning notice from pension fund EFKA, this has not been the case with some 5,500 private sector recipients, who saw their pensions automatically cut in half in May, before restitution in June.

