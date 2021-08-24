Stocks follow Euro markets, rise 1.62%

The Athens Stock Exchange made significant gains Monday, following other European markets, despite the low turnover.

The ATHEX general index closed at 897.44 points, up 1.62%, having reached up to 899 during the session.

Turnover was €38.85 million on 21,321,702 shares traded. Of the 127 stocks traded, 94 rose, 19 declined and 14 were unchanged.

Blue chips added 1.68% and mid-caps 0.59%. All sectoral indices closed higher, with the biggest gains made by raw materials (3.36%), public utilities and petroleum products (2.27%).

All blue chips went up: The top performers were power utility PPC (4.18%), metals processing firms Elvalhalcor and Viohalco (4.14% and 3.49%, respectively), Alpha Bank (2.94%), Motor Oil (2.74%) and National Bank (2.65%).