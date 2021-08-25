Second batch of aid to wildfire victims worth €6.7 mln

A burned house after a wildfire in Kastri village on Evia island, about 188 kilometers (117 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Monday, Aug 9. 2021. Firefighters and residents battled a massive forest fire on Greece's second largest island for a seventh day Monday, fighting to save what they can from flames that have ravaged vast tracts of pristine forest, destroyed homes and businesses and sent thousands fleeing. [Michael Varaklas/AP]

The Ministry of Finance has deposited the second batch of compensation in the accounts of victims of the wildfires that hit Greece earlier this month.

The second batch, worth €6,710,812.67 euros, raises the total compensation paid out so far to over €10.4 million.

Specifically, 640 accounts received €3,564,430.80 as downpayments to help restore damaged property; 481 accounts received €1,461,381.87 as compensation for damaged appliances, furniture and fittings; and 620 businesses got €1,682,000 in subsidies.

The next batch of payments will be paid out on Friday.

People and businesses that suffered damage from the fires have until September 30 to apply for state aid.