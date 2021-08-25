ECONOMY

PPC to fund anti-erosion, anti-flooding works in Evia

ppc-to-fund-anti-erosion-anti-flooding-works-in-evia
[AP]

Greece’s state-run power utility PPC will donate 3 million euros toward anti-erosion, anti-flooding and reforestation projects in northern Evia, the region devastated by wildfires that burned throughout August, the Environment & Energy Ministry announced on Tuesday.

PPC will grant the funds directly to local forestry cooperatives, it saiid.

PPC President and CEO Giorgos Stassis said the company will draw on its “long experience in restoring and protecting the natural environment,” while forestry cooperatives were chosen because they know local needs.

Fire Energy
READ MORE
over-1-000-electricity-poles-burnt-in-attica
ECONOMY

Over 1,000 electricity poles burnt in Attica

capping-electricity-bill-hikes
ECONOMY

Capping electricity bill hikes

power-bills-to-rise-up-to-15-in-sept
ENERGY

Power bills to rise up to 15% in Sept

six-big-suitors-in-two-energy-tenders
PRIVATIZATION

Six big suitors in two energy tenders

res-needs-investment-in-hardware
ENERGY

RES needs investment in hardware

fierce-battle-for-49-stake-in-deddie
PRIVATIZATION

Fierce battle for 49% stake in DEDDIE