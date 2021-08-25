PPC to fund anti-erosion, anti-flooding works in Evia

Greece’s state-run power utility PPC will donate 3 million euros toward anti-erosion, anti-flooding and reforestation projects in northern Evia, the region devastated by wildfires that burned throughout August, the Environment & Energy Ministry announced on Tuesday.

PPC will grant the funds directly to local forestry cooperatives, it saiid.

PPC President and CEO Giorgos Stassis said the company will draw on its “long experience in restoring and protecting the natural environment,” while forestry cooperatives were chosen because they know local needs.