Stock market gains 1.13%, tops 900 pts

In a rare case of bucking negative trends in Europe, the Athens Stock Exchange finally rose back above the 900-point mark Tuesday.

The ATHEX general index closed at 907.56 points, gaining 1.13%, having reached an intrasession high of 911.17 (+1.53%). Blue chips rose 1.19% and mid-caps 0.45%.

Turnover was €55.68 million on 22,540,069 shares traded.

The top performers among blue chips were construction group GEK Terna (5.42%), metals group Viohalco (4.94%), Athens water and sewage firm EYDAP (2.98%) and power company PPC (2.78%). The only blue chips that declined were bottler Coca-Cola HBC (1.03%) and construction group Ellaktor (0.53%).

The greatest gains posted by sectoral indices were by primary materials (3.30%), construction (2.59%) and utilities (2.19%). Banks rose 1.57%.