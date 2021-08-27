ECONOMY

Greek stocks gain for fifth straight day

greek-stocks-gain-for-fifth-straight-day

Greek stocks rose for a fifth session yesterday to close at their highest level since June 15.

The ATHEX general index closed at 915.75 points, up 0.14% after trading within a narrow band ranging from 911.83 (-0.28%) to 916.42 (+0.22%) points. It has gained 3.83% in the past five sessions.

Turnover was €42.99 million on 20,380,490 shares traded.

Of the 130 traded stocks, 60 headed higher, 54 declined and 16 were unchanged.

Blue chips gained 0.24% and mid-caps 0.26%.

The top performers among blue chips were National Bank (1.96%), OTE (0.91%) and Alpha Bank (0.88%). On the other hand, PPC lost 1.83%, Ellaktor 1.41% and Viohalco 1.29%.

Among sectoral indices, banks and telecoms rose 0.76% and 0.73%, respectively.

Stocks
[INTIME]
ECONOMY

Stock market trades within narrow band