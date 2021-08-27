ECONOMY

Slight drop ends Athens market rally

Greek stocks declined slightly yesterday, following five northbound sessions.

The ATHEX general index closed at 914.39 points, a drop of 0.15%. On a weekly basis, it advanced 3.54%. So far, it has risen 2.94% in August and 13.03% since the beginning of the year.

Turnover was €33.30 million on 14,740,372 shares traded. Of the 133 stocks traded, 57 gained, 53 declined and 23 were unchanged.

Blue chips declined 0.11% and mid-caps 0.32%.

The best performing blue chips were Athens water and sewage company EYDAP (1.37%), refiner Hellenic Petroleum (1.03%) and Alpha Bank (0.87%). On the opposite end, the biggest losses were sustained by Piraeus Bank (2.22%), cement producer Titan (1.84%) and Hellenic Exchanges, the stock market’s parent company (1.68%).

