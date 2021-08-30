beekeepers-take-big-hit-from-summer-fires

Beekeeper Antonis Vakos, 49, checks a beehive next to other destroyed beehives, following a wildfire near the village of Voutas on the island of Evia, on August 11. [Stelios Misinas/Reuters]

The Rural Development and Food Ministry is reportedly in the process of drafting a plan to help the Greek bee industry, which was ravaged by the recent devastating wildfires.

According to the Greek Agricultural Insurance Organization (ELGA), the fires destroyed dozens of key locations where beehives are kept and decimated bee populations.

Initial estimates by ELGA suggest that more than 9,000 swarms of bees were severely damaged by the fires in all the areas where inspections were conducted.

The island of Evia, where 65% of Greece’s pine honey is produced, has reportedly taken the biggest hit.

A detailed report on the damages sustained by beekeepers in Evia, as well as in Attica, and in Ilia, Laconia and Arcadia in the Peloponnese, is expected in due course.