ECONOMY

Airport traffic booming in south Aegean islands

airport-traffic-booming-in-south-aegean-islands

As of August 22, 1,723,000 passengers had visited the islands of the South Aegean through its five international airports, while throughout the whole tourist season of 2020, arrivals reached 1,189,896, according to data from Fraport and the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority.

Arrivals in Rhodes have been 780,000, compared to 584,415; in Kos, 387,000. Santorini and Mykonos have already almost doubled arrivals compared to last year, while the greatest rise, more than 200%, has been at the smallest airport, Karpathos.

Santorini is closing in on 280,000 arrivals, up from 141,472 for the whole of 2020, and Mykonos arrivals are at about 250,000.

Travel
READ MORE
greece-top-destination-for-french-tourists
ECONOMY

Greece top destination for French tourists 

Passengers on a charter flight from Duesseldorf arrive at Ioannis Kapodistrias International Airport on the Greek island of Corfu as the country's tourism reason officially opens, May 15, 2021. [Adonis Skordilis/Reuters]
ECONOMY

Flights in Greece seen approaching 2019 levels

[INTIME]
ECONOMY

Passenger shipping routes recover to pre-pandemic levels

three-new-ryanair-flights-to-cyprus-this-winter
ECONOMY

Three new Ryanair flights to Cyprus this winter

People paddle on a stand-up board at sunrise near a beach in Larnaca, Cyprus, on Wednesday. [Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]
ECONOMY

Cypriots encouraged to holiday at home

drv-german-tourists-not-canceling-mediterranean-holidays-despite-fires
ECONOMY

DRV: German tourists not canceling Mediterranean holidays, despite fires