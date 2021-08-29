airport-traffic-booming-in-south-aegean-islands

As of August 22, 1,723,000 passengers had visited the islands of the South Aegean through its five international airports, while throughout the whole tourist season of 2020, arrivals reached 1,189,896, according to data from Fraport and the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority.

Arrivals in Rhodes have been 780,000, compared to 584,415; in Kos, 387,000. Santorini and Mykonos have already almost doubled arrivals compared to last year, while the greatest rise, more than 200%, has been at the smallest airport, Karpathos.

Santorini is closing in on 280,000 arrivals, up from 141,472 for the whole of 2020, and Mykonos arrivals are at about 250,000.