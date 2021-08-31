greek-stocks-close-on-19-month-high

The Athens stock market rose significantly on Monday to close at levels not seen since January 29, 2020.

The ATHEX general index closed at 929.26 points, posting a gain of 1.63%.

Turnover was €62.06 million on 32,924,631 shares. Of the 137 traded stocks, 85 gained, 27 declined and 25 ended unchanged.

Blue chips gained 1.55% and mid-caps 1.79%.

Top blue-chip performers were construction group Ellaktor (7.19%), refiner ELPE (5.93%) and Athens water and sewage company EYDAP (5.22%). Toy retailer Jumbo was the only declining blue chip (-0.23%).

Among sectoral indices, top gainers were trade (6.17%), oil (3.22%), financial services (3.15%) and primary materials (3.07%). Personal products were the only sectoral index that declined (-0.12%).