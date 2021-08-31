ECONOMY

Stocks drop as investors lock in gains

Athens shares retreated yesterday as investors’ locked in profits after the market reached a 19-month high on Monday.

General index ATHEX closed at 923.15 points, down 0.66%, after dropping as much as 0.92% during the session. Overall, ATHEX added 3.93% in August and is up 14.11% in 2021.

Turnover was quite high, at €98.549 million on 47,633,409 shares traded. Of the 129 stocks traded, 40 rose, 68 declined and 21 were unchanged. Blue chips fell 0.52% and mid-caps 0.18%.

Among the blue chips, the biggest gainers were Piraeus Bank (1.42%), Alpha Bank (1.25%), Piraeus Port (1.25%) and Lamda Development (1.10%). The biggest losers were refiner ELPE (3.10%), Athens water and sewage company EYDAP (2.79%) and bottler Coca-Cola HBC (2.73%).

