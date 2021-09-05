hilton-strikes-deal-for-its-entry-into-the-santorini-market

New York-listed hotel giant Hilton last week announced the signing of a franchise agreement with Alexandros Ltd for the creation of the Sea Breeze Santorini Beach Resort as part of the Curio Collection by Hilton.

Set to be launched in spring 2022, the 37-room hotel with a private beach will constitute the first Hilton on the Cycladic island.

Each room will boast its own private verandas and jacuzzi or swimming pool, right on the beach. This will be the second Curio Collection by Hilton hotel on a Greek island and will be located in the southern part of Santorini, inspired by the landscape’s wild beauty and vivid colors.