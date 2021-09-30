ECONOMY

Lockdowns hit mass transit in the pocket

lockdowns-hit-mass-transit-in-the-pocket

The pandemic hit the bottom line of Athens’ mass transit company OASA hard.

According to the 2020 results published on Thursday, turnover was €146.2 million, compared to €191.3 million in 2019. 

EBITDA earnings declined 87.69%, to €3.122 million, from €25.375 million, and the government had to subsidize the public company with €220.747 million, compared to a budgeted €96 million. 

Ticket sales brought in €48.34 million in 2019 from €105 million in 2019 and sales of multiple-trip cards €37.146 million from €59.763 million.

