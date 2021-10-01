ECONOMY SOCIAL SECURITY

Evrytania has EU’s worst ratio of pensioners per worker

Evrytania in Central Greece may be picturesque, especially in the fall, but it is the European regional unit with the worst proportion of workers to pensioners, as it stands dangerously close to 1:1.

This makes it the lowest ratio of all 1,116 regions and regional units across the European Union, according to Eurostat. That ratio reflects the dramatic deterioration in working-age population figures along with the simultaneous increase in the over-65s, which is worse than the already negative course not only in Greece but in the entire bloc.

Evrytania has a 78.3% ratio, meaning there are roughly four pensioners for every five working-age people.

