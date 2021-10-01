Greece, Slovakia to cooperate in niche tourism

Greece’s Deputy Tourism Minister Sofia Zacharaki and visiting Slovakian Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Katarina Brunckova signed a memorandum of cooperation on niche tourism on Thursday.

According to the agreement, Greece will focus on extending the winter tourism season, and promote bicycle tourism and ecotourism, while Slovakia will emphasize growth in green, sustainable tourism and relevant skills development.

On the latter, Zacharaki briefed Brunckova on the Greek Tourism Ministry’s upcoming program for upgrading the skills of 20,000 employees in tourism and training the unemployed in the field.

Both ministers agreed on the significance of the current direct flights between the two countries, and of targeted tourism products, such as city breaks and nature tourism.