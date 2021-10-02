ECONOMY

Electric car charging facilities at Athens airport

Fourteen electric vehicle charging stations have been installed at Athens International Airport by Public Power Corporation’s e-charging infrastructure operator subsidiary company DEI Blue, PPC reported on Thursday.

This is the first publicly accessible charging hub to be set up at a Greek airport, and is the country’s largest too, PPC noted in its announcement.

In specific tech specs, one will find the following chargers at Athens International Airport’s Short-Term Parking 1: five dual chargers at 22 kW AC each, one supercharger at 120 kW DC (or 2 x 60 kW DC), and one supercharger at 50 kW DC and 22 kW AC.

