ESPA package set to be ‘unprecedented’ for Greece

Greece will table its proposals on various sectors for the new NSRF 2021-27 funding (known in Greece as ESPA) in October, but “will not rush to do so on the start date,” in order to prepare the plans as well as possible, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Thursday.

Georgiadis made the statement during a joint press conference with visiting European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira at the National Gallery.

He said, “According to regulations, the first day we may table various sector plans is October 12,” and he added that they could take as long as five months to be approved after that.

“We agreed today – and I believe Ms Ferreira’s advice is right – that we will not rush to table our proposals on October 12, but allow them to mature before they go to the European services, so that their job may then be easier in terms of approval.”

Ferreira, who met among others with the prime minister as well, said that she held fruitful meetings in Greece.

She added that this is a very important and historic era for Greece and European countries in terms of what they will create in the coming years.

She also confirmed that it would be best if the proposals submitted by Greece are as complete as possible, rather than spending time in back-and-forth contacts with EU services.

Secretary General for Public Investments and NSRF Dimitris Skalkos termed the new NSRF plan a “superweapon” for Greece, with unprecedented funding in the country’s post-WWII history that must be taken advantage of the best way possible.