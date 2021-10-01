ATHEX: Stocks head higher after early losses

Most stocks reverted from red to black during the course of the session at the Greek bourse on Friday, with October beginning on a positive note mainly thanks to non-bank blue chips that swung higher toward the end of the day. First-half financial results continue to play a role for individual stocks, which in some cases have performed even better than in the first half of pre-pandemic 2019.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 871.06 points, adding 0.66% to Thursday’s 865.34 points. On a weekly basis it slipped 0.23%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.65% to end at 2,108.72 points, and the banks index improved 0.24%.

Viohalco stood out advancing 3.86%, followed by PPC (up 3.66%), Hellenic Exchanges (2.59%), Mytilineos (2.13%) and GEK Terna (2%). Terna Energy eased 1.74%.

In total 61 stocks secured gains, 51 incurred losses and 12 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 50.8 million euros, down from Thursday’s €71.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.19% to close at 67.09 points.