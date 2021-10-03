ECONOMY COMMERCIAL PROPERTY

Green office space construction is flourishing

green-office-space-construction-is-flourishing

Construction firms are developing modern office spaces in Attica and Thessaloniki adding up to 450,000 square meters and 600 million euros.

All these new properties are offices with bioclimatic features, with a low energy footprint and the necessary certifications.

Supply of such assets was very short in previous years due to the lack of investments in the office market during the decade-long crisis, so spaces have already been booked before they have even been constructed.

Prodea Investments is currently completing a office complex named ‘The Element’ at Maroussi (pictured), to host Google and Elpedison.

