celonis-to-buy-startup-lenses-io

Greek startup Lenses.io, which has created a streaming DataOps platform, is set to be bought out by German software company Celonis, Kathimerini understands.

Sources say the takeover is set to complement Celonis’ technology as well as open the way for more hirings in Greece, as Lenses.io maintains a research and development hub in Athens. The word in the market is that the price set is around 70 million euros, with the formal announcement expected during the course of this week.

Munich-based Celonis is a software company that reads and analyzes data produced by its clients’ systems, optimizing procedures within those enterprises and assisting them in saving time and money. It has developed and marketed process-mining software that enables clients to analyze swaths of data mined by modern company operations and find ways to improve their business processes. The German firm recently completed a funding round of $1 billion, with its capitalization rising to $11 billion.

Lenses.io has created a platform allowing for the incorporation, control and utilization of data flows in real time, with the use of easy instruments.