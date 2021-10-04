ECONOMY

Intensive contacts between Greek and Libyan companies in Tripoli

Forty-three private business meetings have taken place between Greek and Libyan companies on the first day of a Greek mission in the north African country’s capital Tripoli, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Costas Fragogiannis.

The meetings took place after the end of the Greece-Libya Business Forum on Sunday, during which a memorandum of understanding was signed between Enterprise Greece and the Libyan Investment Authority.

Greek leaders in construction, energy, transport, healthcare and communication opened channels of communication with Libyan counterparts and presented their products. A communication that in cooperation with Enterprise Greece will continue with the aim of reaching agreements for the implementation of investment projects, they assured.

Greek companies, which had a strong presence in Libya until recently, are ready to return and take an active part in the country’s reconstruction, but also to explore new prospects, while initiating bilateral economic and trade cooperation. [AMNA] 

