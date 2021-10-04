ATHEX: Stocks edge higher on low turnover

After another session of ups and downs within a narrow range, the benchmark of the Greek stock market posted minor gains on Monday as it began its third consecutive week below the 900-point mark. The presentation of the first draft budget did help bank stocks up to a certain extent, as their index outperformed.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 871.88 points, adding just 0.09% to Friday’s 871.06 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.10% to end at 2,110.86 points.

The banks index improved 1.18%, as National advanced 2.21%, Alpha earned 1.17%, Piraeus fetched 0.87% and Eurobank collected 0.61%.

There was notable decline for ADMIE Holdings (down 2.52%), Jumbo (2.31%) and Hellenic Petroleum (1.75%), while Terna Energy collected 1.95% and Public Power Corporation augmented 1.76%.

In total 61 stocks posted gains, 54 suffered losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last 19 sessions, amounting to 41.7 million euros, down from last Friday’s €50.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.30% to close at 67.29 points.