Greek minister does not rule out more relief measures

Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Tuesday that inflation pressure on the Greek economy is not as intense as in the rest of Europe, and the government could lend more support to households.

Speaking to ANT1 TV, Georgiadis said that Greece has lower inflation rates compared to most European countries, adding that since the ruling conservatives came to power the government has made only reductions to taxes, and no increases.

He also reassured that as long as growth rates remain high, the government will have the opportunity to examine further reductions and relief measures for citizens.

