ATHEX: Strong show by oil stocks boosts index

The Greek stock market may have advanced for the third session in a row, but Tuesday’s ascent was by far the most convincing of the three, despite its relatively low trading volume. Oil companies led the way, followed by banks and most other blue chips, as Athinon Avenue outperformed most of its eurozone peers.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 882.10 points, adding 1.17% to Monday’s 871.88 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 1,08% to end at 2,133.75 points.

The banks index climbed 1.64%, with Piraeus rising 1.94%, Alpha obtaining 1.70%, National collecting 1.63% and Eurobank improving 1.46%.

The day’s big winners were Hellenic Petroleum, which jumped 4.29%, and Motor Oil, which grew 3.53%. Trailing them on their way up were ADMIE Holdings (3.45%), Mytilineos (3.02%), Aegean Airlines (2.35%) and EYDAP (1.93%).

In total 66 stocks secured gains, 39 sustained losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 44.5 million euros, up from Monday’s €41.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.49% to 66.96 points.