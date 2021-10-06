auctions-to-determine-success-of-securitizations

The acceleration and improvement of the auction systems will determine the success of securitizations, argues Theodoros Athanasopoulos, chief executive at Cepal, one of the top three servicers in Greece.

At the DDC Financial Group conference in Athens on Tuesday, he estimated that the success of the venture to turn bad loans into securities is connected to how close property auctions will come to “normal” levels – i.e. around 40,000-50,000 per annum, which was the figure before the 10-year financial crisis.

He deplored that the pandemic put the brakes on the relaunch of auctions after a multiple-year freeze.