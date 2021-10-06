celonis-buys-greek-startup-lenses-io

German software company Celonis has confirmed its takeover of Greek-owned startup Lenses.io.

The has not been announced, but Kathimerini understands the price was around 70 million euros.

This will be followed by dozens of hirings in Greece, as sources say Celonis will create an extra 30 jobs in the coming months.

Celonis helps businesses maximize execution capacity across the enterprise, while Lenses.io helps teams simplify their operations on technologies like Apache Kafka and Kubernetes, then run their business intelligently in real time.