Loans sour in eurozone, but Greek banks reduce NPLs

Eurozone banks continued to record a decline in soured loans in the second quarter, data showed on Wednesday, even as the European Central Bank warned that lenders are being complacent in recognizing bad debt.

At 14.8%, Greece had the biggest share of nonperforming loans, but that ratio has fallen by over half in the past year, while in Spain, considered among the weaker banking markets in the bloc, the NPL rate actually rose a touch from a year earlier. [Reuters]

