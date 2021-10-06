ECONOMY

Passenger traffic at Athens Airport rose 105% in Sept

passenger-traffic-at-athens-airport-rose-105-in-sept

Air travel in Greece continued to recover in September, with passenger traffic at Athens International Airport jumping to 862,116, or up 105.4% on the same month in 2020, although passenger traffic was down 34.1% in comparison with September 2019 – a landmark year for Greek tourism.

Domestic passenger traffic was 614,762 in September, down 24.2% from September 2019, but up 80.3% from 2020.

International passenger traffic came to 1.16 million, down 38.4% from 2019 but up 121.9% from 2020.

In January-September, passenger traffic at AIA was 8.4 million, up 22.5% from 2020 levels, but down 57.9% from 2019.

Domestic passenger traffic was up 27.1% from 2020 and international traffic rose 19.8%, but fell 46.9% and 62.8%, respectively, compared with the same period in 2019.

The number of scheduled flights totaled 114,800 in the nine-month period, up 27% from 2020, but down 35.2% from 2019.

Domestic flights were up 30.1% from 2020 levels, but down 27.1% from 2019, while international flights were up 24.3% from 2020 but down 41.1% from 2019.

Travel Tourism
