efood-expands-in-quick-commerce

German group Delivery Hero is about to secure a commanding position in small retail in Greece as its local subsidiary efood is acquiring four companies belonging to the Mouchalis group. They include Kiosky’s, a network with over 500 points of sale, such as convenience stores and kiosks, and the Delivery.gr platform.

This penetration of the retail industry not only concerns the final consumer but also the sector in general, as the deal allows Delivery Hero to take control of wholesale distribution by acquiring 100% of Alpha Distributors, another Mouchalis subsidiary. The deal, that was announced on Wednesday, further includes E-table.gr, a platform for restaurant bookings.

Of course the final say rests with the Competition Commission, which has already been notified of this concentration. Delivery companies have actually come under scrutiny by the market watchdog recently.

The business activities and the workforce of the companies acquired will be incorporated into efood, to enhance its strategic growth in the so-called “quick commerce” segment of the market, and the dynamic expansion of delivery services for supermarket items, with market leader Sklavenitis among its clients.