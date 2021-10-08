rebound-in-capital-inflows-from-other-countries-in-local-realty

Investments from abroad in the Greek property market are showing strong signs of recovery despite the difficulties in international travel.

According to Bank of Greece figures, capital inflows from abroad in the second quarter of the year for the acquisition of real estate assets in Greece soared 76% from the same period in 2020 to 247.7 million euros, against €140.6 million a year earlier.

In total over the first half of this year, capital inflows for property buying amounted to €461.7 million, an increase of 24.3% from €371.3 million that had been invested from other countries in January-June 2020.