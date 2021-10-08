ATHEX: Index ends week with gains of 2.5%

Athinon Avenue remained on a rising course on Friday to end the week with gains and putting an end to a two-week losing streak. The momentum observed at the beginning of trade lost steam as the session progressed, but sufficed to keep turnover above 60 million euros for another day and to secure gains for the majority of stocks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 892.60 points, adding 0.39% to Thursday’s 889.09 points. On a weekly basis it rose 2.47%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.37% to end at 2,157.41 points and the banks index advanced 0.28%.

Boosting the blue chip index were Hellenic Petroleum (up 2.87%), GEK Terna (1.95%), National Bank (1.94%), Hellenic Exchanges (1.65%) and Motor Oil (1.40%), while Aegean Air declined 1.69% and Sarantis parted with 1.12%.

In total 58 stocks posted gains, 46 took losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €66.1 million, down from Thursday’s €76 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.93% to close at 67.09 points.