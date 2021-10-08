ECONOMY

Mitsotakis: Entrepreneurship should return ‘growth dividend’ to workers

[InTime News]

Entrepreneurship must now look into substantially supporting workers, wages, and welfare in terms of a broader social dialogue and securing competitiveness, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told an event on Friday.

“This will be an opportunity to return a growth dividend, and create the conditions for this dialogue,” Mitsotakis underlined.

He said reduced taxes and lower insurance contributions over the last two years have facilitated Greek entrepreneurship, 

These factors have improved liquidity which, coupled with the political stability provided by the government, is important for long-term investments, the premier said, speaking at a discussion hosted by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research in Athens. [AMNA]

 

