PM: Entrepreneurship should fully support workers and wages

Reduced taxes and lower insurance contributions over the last two years have facilitated Greek entrepreneurship, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told an event organized by the Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research (IOBE) in Athens on Friday.

This has improved liquidity, and the government has also provided political stability, which is important to long-term investments, the premier said at the “Greek Society: From sowing to fruition” discussion, held in honor of IOBE’s late honorary president Theodoros Papalexopoulos.

Entrepreneurship must now look into substantially supporting workers, wages and welfare in the context of a broader social dialogue, and securing competitiveness. “This will be an opportunity to return a growth dividend, and create the conditions for this dialogue,” he underlined.

Referring to Papalexopoulos, the prime minister described him as a “great Greek businessman, who founded IOBE with the intention of infusing public discourse with the logic of applied policies that are based on real data.”

It is precisely this approach on state policy that makes Papalexopoulos, and also IOBE, so relevant today, Mitsotakis pointed out. “I believe that, as a government, we too have adopted such an approach,” he highlighted.