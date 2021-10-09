ECONOMY

Intracom sells Intrasoft to Danish firm Netcompany

intracom-sells-intrasoft-to-danish-firm-netcompany

Athens-listed Intracom has struck the biggest deal in information technology in Greece by selling 100% of its IT subsidiary Intrasoft to Denmark’s Netcompany.

The 235 million-euro transaction also includes loans whose short-term section, refinanced in January 2018, amounts to €46.2 million.

Intracom will receive €166.8 million in cash plus Netcompany shares worth €18 million. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the year and to support the strategy of Intracom to be transformed into an investment company.

Netcompany’s capitalization amounts to some $4.9 billion.

 

READ MORE
pm-entrepreneurship-should-fully-support-workers-and-wages
ECONOMY

PM: Entrepreneurship should fully support workers and wages

inflation-in-greece-climbs-to-2-2-in-september
ECONOMY

Inflation in Greece climbs to 2.2% in September

real-estate-transfers-double
PROPERTY

Real estate transfers double

new-railway-projects-worth-billions-of-euros-get-on-track
ECONOMY

New railway projects worth billions of euros get on track

energy-subsidy-gets-doubled
ENERGY

Energy subsidy gets doubled

greek-ceos-more-optimistic-about-post-pandemic-economy
ECONOMY

Greek CEOs more optimistic about post-pandemic economy