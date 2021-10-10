greece-grabs-attention-of-european-pharma

European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas and Director General of Medicines for Europe Adrian van den Hoven visited Greece last week.

This was in the context of an international conference titled “Goal 2030: Access For All: Generating a healthy medicines strategy for the next decade,” held by Medicines for Europe and the International Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Association.

On Friday they visited the production plant of Greek pharma industry ELPEN at Pikermi and its Research and Innovation Park that is under construction in Spata, eastern Attica, part of a 120 million-euro investment plan of the firm.