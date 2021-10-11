greek-pm-joins-inauguration-of-lamda-hellix-data-center

The new investment by Lamda Hellix at Koropi, Eastern Attica, is a vote of confidence in the great effort that Greece is making to be at the forefront in the digital transformation of its economy, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the inauguration of a new Data Center on Monday.

“We are very happy when large foreign companies choose to invest in Greece. It is not only Digital Realty that has done so. However, this is also a vote of confidence in the overall momentum of the Greek economy,” the prime minister said, adding: “Indeed, in this area we have already achieved much in terms of providing services to citizens and businesses. I am especially happy every time a Greek citizen, a business person, recognizes how many work-hours have been saved because they can now have access to key services from a computer or mobile phone, instead of going to a civil service department.”

The prime minister described the digital transition as a fundamental pillar of his government’s policy and that is why, as he said, significant resources are being channeled from the recovery fund to many digital transition actions, many of which have to do with digital infrastructure.