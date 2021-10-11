ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse loses all its gains from Friday

The Greek stock market lost all its Friday gains on Monday during a session with very low turnover, as traders appeared unconvinced by last week’s momentum that had brought the benchmark back close to the 900-point mark. All but two blue chips headed lower, with Eurobank being a notable exception thanks to its NPL agreement with doValue. Investors are already turning their attention to the upcoming S&P rating report on October 22.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 884.05 points, shedding 0.96% from Friday’s 892.60 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.85% to end at 2,139.09 points.

The banks index declined 0.28%, as Piraeus lost 1.39%, National fell 0.82% and Alpha eased 0.49%, while Eurobank earned 0.48%.

ElvalHalcor conceded 1.79%, Terna Energy dropped 1.74%, Coca-Cola HBC gave up 1.68% and PPC parted with 1.58%. Sarantis grew 1.14%.

In total 26 stocks reported gains, 79 suffered losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 34.8 million euros, down from last Friday’s €66.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.72% to 66.61 points.

