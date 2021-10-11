celestyal-announces-new-cruise-packages-for-2022-23

Greek cruise operator Celestyal Cruises yesterday announced its new recreational tourism packages for 2022 and 2023.

Cruises to Greek islands will launch on March 14, 2022, this time including the ancient city of Ephesus in Turkey in the list of weekly destinations.

On April 30, 2022, Celestyal Cruises will start offering its popular seven-night “Idyllic Aegean” cruise, which will include the port of Thessaloniki for the first time. The company said it is the only cruise operator that visits Thessaloniki on a permanent basis.

All 2022 and 2023 cruises are all-inclusive, and prices will start from 399 euros per person.