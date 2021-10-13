ECONOMY

WTTC notes strong year for Greek tourism

wttc-notes-strong-year-for-greek-tourism

The World Travel & Tourism Council has lauded Greece, both for the performance of tourism in the country this year and for creating safe conditions for travelers.

In statements to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA), Elena Corina Rodriguez, communications executive at the World Travel & Tourism Council, pointed out that Greece created the conditions which allowed for the safe movement of travelers.

Evaluating Greece’s performance this summer, she explained that Greece achieved 86% of the arrivals it notched up in July and August 2019, leading to a strong recovery of the tourism economy.

“It was one of the first countries to announce that it would receive visitors who were fully vaccinated or could show a negative PCR to pass through the country’s gates. Greece was the country that encouraged the safe arrival of travelers, as a result of the general preparation of the country,” she added.

Rodriguez reiterated that Greece is one of the most popular destinations for European travelers, with Germany and the United Kingdom being its most important markets.

As she stated, the travel and tourism sector’s contribution to the country’s total GDP comes to about 20.8% and supports more than one-fifth of all jobs, which shows how important the tourism sector is for the Greek economy.

Tourism Travel
READ MORE
greece-s-2021-tourism-season-is-still-going-on-says-kikilias
ECONOMY

Greece’s 2021 tourism season is still going on, says Kikilias

passenger-traffic-at-athens-airport-rose-105-in-sept
ECONOMY

Passenger traffic at Athens Airport rose 105% in Sept

greece-sees-jump-in-international-arrivals-in-august
ECONOMY

Greece sees jump in international arrivals in August

tourist-destinations-overwhelmed
ECONOMY

Tourist destinations overwhelmed

[SHUTTERSTOCK]
TOURISM

US travelers pick Milos as Europe’s top island

aegean-sees-passengers-swell-70-in-july-and-august-y-o-y
ECONOMY

Aegean sees passengers swell 70% in July and August y-o-y