wttc-notes-strong-year-for-greek-tourism

The World Travel & Tourism Council has lauded Greece, both for the performance of tourism in the country this year and for creating safe conditions for travelers.

In statements to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA), Elena Corina Rodriguez, communications executive at the World Travel & Tourism Council, pointed out that Greece created the conditions which allowed for the safe movement of travelers.

Evaluating Greece’s performance this summer, she explained that Greece achieved 86% of the arrivals it notched up in July and August 2019, leading to a strong recovery of the tourism economy.

“It was one of the first countries to announce that it would receive visitors who were fully vaccinated or could show a negative PCR to pass through the country’s gates. Greece was the country that encouraged the safe arrival of travelers, as a result of the general preparation of the country,” she added.

Rodriguez reiterated that Greece is one of the most popular destinations for European travelers, with Germany and the United Kingdom being its most important markets.

As she stated, the travel and tourism sector’s contribution to the country’s total GDP comes to about 20.8% and supports more than one-fifth of all jobs, which shows how important the tourism sector is for the Greek economy.