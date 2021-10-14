regional-airport-traffic-doubles-in-september

Passenger traffic doubled in the January-September period on an annual basis at the 14 regional airports around Greece that Fraport manages.

The data concur with those recorded by Athens International Airport, highlighting that the tourism season this year has continued well into the fall.

Fraport reported a 92% increase in passengers to 13.9 million in the year’s first nine months. In September alone the number of passengers at the airports of Thessaloniki, Iraklio, Rhodes and 11 others came to 3.4 million, compared to 1.7 million a year earlier.

Still, this year has remained a long way behind 2019 with 26.2 million passengers till end-September.