ECONOMY TOURISM

Regional airport traffic doubles in September

regional-airport-traffic-doubles-in-september

Passenger traffic doubled in the January-September period on an annual basis at the 14 regional airports around Greece that Fraport manages.

The data concur with those recorded by Athens International Airport, highlighting that the tourism season this year has continued well into the fall.

Fraport reported a 92% increase in passengers to 13.9 million in the year’s first nine months. In September alone the number of passengers at the airports of Thessaloniki, Iraklio, Rhodes and 11 others came to 3.4 million, compared to 1.7 million a year earlier.

Still, this year has remained a long way behind 2019 with 26.2 million passengers till end-September.

Transport Tourism
READ MORE
airports-see-strong-rise-in-annual-traffic
TOURISM

Airports see strong rise in annual traffic

aegean-we-re-past-the-worst
AIRLINE INDUSTRY

Aegean: We’re past the worst

[File photo]
TRANSPORT

Delta Airlines resumes link between Atlanta and Athens on Friday

airlines-returning-to-greece
TRANSPORT

Airlines returning to Greece

air-traffic-to-revert-to-2019-highs-in-2024
TRANSPORT

Air traffic to revert to 2019 highs in 2024

air-arrivals-in-greece-soared-25-fold-last-month
ECONOMY

Air arrivals in Greece soared 25-fold last month