ECONOMY

US restrictions on flights from Greece end

us-restrictions-on-flights-from-greece-end

The White House on Friday said it will lift Covid-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals next month, ending historic restrictions that barred much of the world from the United States.

Starting November 8, the US will admit fully vaccinated foreign air travelers from the 26 so-called Schengen countries in Europe, including Greece, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland, as well as Britain, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil. [Reuters]

Travel
