ATHEX: Benchmark closes on a 4-week high

The benchmark of the Greek stock market climbed on Friday to a month-high, swinging to weekly gains, mainly thanks to National Bank’s rise and the cherry picking on other blue chips.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 894.74 points, adding 0.69% to Thursday’s 888.59 points. On a weekly basis it improved 0.24%.

The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.70% to end at 2,163.62 points.

The banks index jumped 2.30%, as National earned 3.23%, Alpha advanced 2.50%, Eurobank collected 1.95% and Piraeus climbed 1.13%.

Construction group Ellaktor remained the most volatile blue chip, ascending 3.02%. Motor Oil fetched 2.82%, Terna Energy improved 1.77% and GEK Terna grabbed 1.67%, as Jumbo conceded 3.03%, Coca-Cola HBC parted with 0.83% and OTE telecom lost 0.79%.

In total 65 stocks posted gains, 43 recorded losses and 12 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 61.3 million euros, the highest of the week, and more than twice Thursday’s €28.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.24% to close at 66.05 points.