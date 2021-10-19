ECONOMY

Commissioner Ferreira: A new Marshall Plan

commissioner-ferreira-a-new-marshall-plan

The European Commission will do its best to accelerate the review of operational plans Greece submits for the new funding period 2021-27, Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

In comments on the sidelines of events for the European Week of Regions and Cities in Brussels, Ferreira explained the process as follows: “After the approval of the overall plan there are in principle three months for the country to propose the operational plans and five months for the Commission to analyze them. The more robust the plans are, the shorter the time for the Commission also to analyze them.”

In the process, she stressed, “the problem is not funds – the problem is the quality of the programs” that are being submitted. She asserted however that “there is no rush.”

Greece was the frontrunner in the preparation of the overall plan and the Commission will do its best, she said, “to speed it up. In particular those programs that are really more needed in Greece and that the country is more interested in finishing.”

Drawing a parallel, Ferreira said the new Recovery and PA/NSRF funding in Europe after the pandemic recalled the Marshall Plan after World War II.

As she explained, “We had this deep crisis but, in this case, we have a Marshall Plan – we have a plan but in fact it’s historic, robust, strong, so let’s do the best of it.”

Finance EU
READ MORE
A man holding an umbrella walks at the modern Agora walkway at the main Olympic complex as a rainstorm approaches Athens, Thursday, Oct 14. An analysis by the Bruegel think-tank for EU finance ministers in September showed additional public investment to meet the EU’s climate goals will have to be 0.5%-1.0% of GDP annually during this decade alone. [AP]
ANALYSIS

Life after Covid: EU re-thinks budget rules for new era

online-greece-2-0-conference-on-sept-29-30
ECONOMY

Online Greece 2.0 conference on Sept 29-30

no-summer-break-35-million-can-t-pay-for-holiday-in-the-eu
ECONOMY

No summer break: 35 million can’t pay for holiday in the EU

von-der-leyen-visit-confirmed-for-thursday
ECONOMY

Von der Leyen visit confirmed for Thursday

eu-funds-to-help-enhance-equity-care
ECONOMY

EU funds to help enhance equity, care

eib-to-manage-5-billion-euros-of-greece-s-eu-recovery-funds
ECONOMY

EIB to manage 5 billion euros of Greece’s EU recovery funds