Food spending rose almost 4% last year

Spending on food grew in 2020 compared with 2019, the Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA) said in a report released on Monday.

The report, based on recent official statistics, said that household spending on food grew 3.88% to 3,481 euros per household in 2020, from €3,351 in 2019.

The increase was biggest in spending on alcohol (17.76%) and household cleaning items (detergents, paper etc, up 11.24%), while spending on personal care fell 9.51% and eating at restaurants dropped 33.45%.

In total, spending on food, including food purchases and dining out, fell 7.22% to €5,083 in 2020.

In the decade 2010-20, household spending on food and beverages was down 10.28%. In the 2016-19 period, per capita spending on food and beverages grew 3.83% to €1,388, while in 2020 spending grew 8.36% to €1,449.

The report said spending on groceries remained below the previous decade’s levels, but spending as a percentage of total household purchases rose.

In 2009, spending on food accounted for 17.3% of average household spending, rising to 23.1% in 2020.