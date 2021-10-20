international-interest-in-greek-bus-procurement-tender

The Transport Ministry’s international online tender for the procurement of 770 buses has attracted the interest of major European companies plus two groups from China, Kathimerini understands.

The tender concerns 350 electric vehicles, 300 compressed natural gas buses and 120 hybrid ones, with a total estimated budget of 384 million euros.

The process that began a few days ago has secured the state’s funding for the purchase of those vehicles through Next Generation EU funds as well as the regular European Commission funding (NSRF/ESPA).

Another tender for 530 buses is set to follow, for a total procurement of 1,300 vehicles.