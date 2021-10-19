busy-bookings-for-october-28

Flight ticket bookings for domestic and international flights ahead of the October 28 national holiday are even higher than in 2019, according to estimates, showing that the Greeks are gradually returning to their pre-pandemic habits.

This is illustrated by the fact that the period between a booking and the start of its implementation, that used to amount to 15 days, has now expanded, as the uncertainty due to Covid-19 and the restrictions imposed has now diminished.

Officials at Aegean Airlines, which accounts for the lion’s share in bookings by Greek travelers, report that the top destinations have so far been Vienna, Lisbon, London, Paris and Budapest. They are followed by major cities in Italy and Spain, as well as Copenhagen and Amsterdam.

The common denominators in Greeks’ preferences are destinations with a high rate of inoculation, and traditional city break options. Market officials say it remains to be seen whether Athens and Thessaloniki will constitute new city break destinations, given that due to the pandemic foreign travelers had turned to the islands instead.

Notably, departures for the October 28 holiday period begin as early as Monday, October 25, with return flights booked by November 1 at the latest.